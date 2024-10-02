Companies
When schools drop out: Why edtech LEAD is struggling to find followers
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 02 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Summary
- Edtech firm LEAD group sought to help children from kindergarten to class 12 (K-12) progress by applying their minds rather than learning by rote. Now, the company is getting schooled. What happened?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: By focusing on learning through comprehension rather than by rote, husband-wife duo Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, who founded LEAD Group in 2012, hoped to revolutionize K-12 education in small towns. Their goal was to bridge the knowledge gap in children from less privileged backgrounds. While most companies in the education space tried to take schools online, their unique model focused on making classroom education efficient by harnessing technology and following a multi-modal (using multiple teaching methods) approach. But that model is struggling today.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less