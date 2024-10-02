When schools drop out: Why edtech LEAD is struggling to find followers

“Assistance was always a concern. They said we will monitor teachers ourselves; we will train them how to use the system. Those things were not happening," he recalled. “Like a corporate, they just offloaded the system on the teachers. There was a lot of pressure on teachers as they were not able to understand things and were leaving. Then, the principal also left. The one year we were with Lead was very chaotic," he said, noting that the school’s student strength came down from 700 to 350 during the year.