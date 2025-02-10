Companies
As Byju's-burnt private investors turn cagey, edtech startups take IPO route to grow
Mansi Verma 6 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
- While market conditions appear favourable, investor skepticism about edtech remains, putting question marks on the sector’s ability to sustain investor confidence in the long run.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: After more than two years of a funding slowdown in the edtech ecosystem and mismatched valuation expectations in the private markets, these startups are gearing up for a public listing in the next 1-2 years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less