The company is targeting a listing in the next two to three years, or sooner if it bulks up to a revenue of ₹1,000 crores and achieves net profit. In FY24, LEAD's revenue from operations grew 28.6% to ₹351 crore, from ₹273 crore in FY23. Mehta added that the company has also turned profitable on the Ebitda level. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and is a key measure of a company's profitability.