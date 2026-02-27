Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a career differentiator in India, and increasingly, a financed one. As demand for AI credentials rises, so does borrowing to pay for them. Graduates and young executives are queuing up at the counters of personal and educational loans for a course in AI. And, these go well beyond the technical, science education backgrounds.
AI edge on EMI—India's skilling loans soar for a career push
SummaryGraduates and young professionals are borrowing up to ₹2 lakh to pursue AI courses, betting on faster career growth. NBFCs report rising demand, including from non-STEM candidates, with many opting for EMIs to fund upskilling as AI credentials become key to advancement, not just hiring.
