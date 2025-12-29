Cash-strapped Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and India’s sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) have roped in Deloitte to sell their IntelliSmart joint venture this fiscal year. This comes at a time when the state-run energy efficiency firm plans to cut its mounting debt pile of about ₹6,049 crore, chief executive officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit said in an interview on Monday.
EESL looks to sell IntelliSmart for $723 mn as debt piles up, Deloitte to advise
SummaryThe proposed transaction would rank among the largest deals in India’s fast-growing smart metering sector and highlights the financial stress at EESL, even as IntelliSmart plays a key role in the country’s $30-billion programme to replace 250 million conventional electricity meters with smart ones.
