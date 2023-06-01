Eicher Motors total commercial vehicle sales in May rise 11.6% YoY to 6,289 units; share price gains1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 02:15 PM IST
The total domestic sales of VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, during the month increased 15.8% to 5,826 units from 5,033, YoY.
Eicher Motors reported total commercial vehicle sales of 6,289 units in the month of May, a rise of 11.6% from 5,637 units in the same month last year.
