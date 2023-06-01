Eicher Motors reported total commercial vehicle sales of 6,289 units in the month of May, a rise of 11.6% from 5,637 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales of VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, during the month increased 15.8% to 5,826 units from 5,033, YoY.

However, the company’s total exports registered a sharp decline of 46.9% at 250 units from 471 units in the year-ago period.

Total Volvo Trucks & Buses sales in May stood at 213 units, a steep growth of 60.2% from 133 units, YoY.

Eicher Motors share price rose marginally after the release of May sales numbers. The stock saw an intraday high of ₹3,732.00 apiece, rising as much as 1.26% on the BSE. It has gained more than 15% this year so far.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹905.6 crore in the quarter ending March 2023, registering a growth of whopping 48.42% year-on-year.

The revenue in Q4FY32 stood at ₹3,804.32 crore, rising from ₹3,193.32 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹933.6 crore, while margins were at 24.5%.

At 2:10 pm, the shares of Eicher Motors were trading 0.76% higher at ₹3,713.25 apiece on the BSE.

