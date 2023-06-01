Home/ Companies / Eicher Motors total commercial vehicle sales in May rise 11.6% YoY to 6,289 units; share price gains
Eicher Motors reported total commercial vehicle sales of 6,289 units in the month of May, a rise of 11.6% from 5,637 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales of VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, during the month increased 15.8% to 5,826 units from 5,033, YoY.

However, the company’s total exports registered a sharp decline of 46.9% at 250 units from 471 units in the year-ago period.

Total Volvo Trucks & Buses sales in May stood at 213 units, a steep growth of 60.2% from 133 units, YoY.

Eicher Motors share price rose marginally after the release of May sales numbers. The stock saw an intraday high of 3,732.00 apiece, rising as much as 1.26% on the BSE. It has gained more than 15% this year so far.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors clocked a consolidated net profit of 905.6 crore in the quarter ending March 2023, registering a growth of whopping 48.42% year-on-year. 

The revenue in Q4FY32 stood at 3,804.32 crore, rising from 3,193.32 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at 933.6 crore, while margins were at 24.5%.

At 2:10 pm, the shares of Eicher Motors were trading 0.76% higher at 3,713.25 apiece on the BSE. 

