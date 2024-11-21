Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / State-run EESL plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart

State-run EESL plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart

Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar

  • IntelliSmart was formed in 2019 with an aim to finance and operate the smart meter rollout of power distribution companies

IntelliSmart is in the process of replacing 27.6 million of India's 250 million conventional meters with smart meters.
Gift this article

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, its joint venture with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) for smart metering and digital solutions, two people aware of the development said.

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, its joint venture with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) for smart metering and digital solutions, two people aware of the development said.

The deal, that may rank among the biggest in India’s energy services space, will start with mandating an investment banker for running the sale process.

The deal, that may rank among the biggest in India’s energy services space, will start with mandating an investment banker for running the sale process.

IntelliSmart is in the process of replacing 27.6 million of India's 250 million conventional meters with smart meters, in the world’s largest such programme, aimed to reduce power theft and ensure reliable electricity supply. EESL, a joint venture of NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, Power Finance Corp. and REC Ltd, holds 332.2 million shares in IntelliSmart as per its annual report for FY24, with each share with a face value of 10.

“EESL is looking to exit the JV and would appoint an investment banker for the process, " said one of the two people mentioned above.

Queries emailed to spokespersons of EESL, NIIF and IntelliSmart remained unanswered till press time.

Also read | NIIF-backed IntelliSmart plans to buy majority stake in CyanConnode's India ops

The deal comes at a time when there aren't many state-run firms in the energy services space while private firms are growing, with major business groups including Tata Power, Adani Group and GMR Group entering the space.

IntelliSmart was formed in 2019 with an aim to finance and operate the smart meter rollout of power distribution companies, with NIIF holding 51% stake and EESL holding 49%. It has presence across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Bihar. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, apart from the national capital. By November 2023, it had secured an orderbook of 20 million meters, and in May this year, it completed the implementation of 620,000 meters in Assam under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

IntelliSmart, which has also entered gas metering services, has four subsidiaries, which operate as special purpose vehicles (SPV) in specific states and regions. These are Paschimanchal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Assam Smart Metering Pvt. Ltd, Dakshin Gujarat Smart Metering Pvt. Ltd and Madhyanchal One Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

In FY24, it reported a net profit of 27.06 crore, against a net loss of 2.06 crore in FY23. Its revenue from operations increased nearly three-fold to 243.52 crore, from 84.96 crore during the same period a year earlier.

The plan to exit the joint venture also comes at a time when EESL has been facing financial woes and has dues to recover from states under the National Street Lighting Programme. In FY23, the company reported a net loss of 277.77 crore, against the loss of 153.32 crore in the previous fiscal.

Also read | IntelliSmart to provide data analytics services to discoms: Anil Rawal

Prepaid smart metering is a flagship programme of the Centre to modernize the power distribution space and make it more efficient and ensure timely payment both by government departments, commercial properties and households. It would be key to implement the time of day tariff in the country, which means varying tariffs for electricity for different times during the day. Under the amendments made to the electricity rules last year, power tariffs could be reduced by up to 20% during the day and increase by up to 20% during peak night hours. Known as the Time of Day (ToD) Tariff system, consumers will be charged varying rates for electricity based on the time of day.

According to the Union power ministry's National Smart Grid Mission website, 222.4 million out of the targeted 250 million smart meters have been sanctioned, and 16.4 million meters have been installed so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.