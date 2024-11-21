State-run EESL plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart

Prepaid smart metering is a flagship programme of the Centre to modernize the power distribution space and make it more efficient and ensure timely payment both by government departments, commercial properties and households. It would be key to implement the time of day tariff in the country, which means varying tariffs for electricity for different times during the day. Under the amendments made to the electricity rules last year, power tariffs could be reduced by up to 20% during the day and increase by up to 20% during peak night hours. Known as the Time of Day (ToD) Tariff system, consumers will be charged varying rates for electricity based on the time of day.