Electric-vehicle startup Fisker prepares for possible bankruptcy filing
Sean McLain , Soma Biswas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Mar 2024, 01:35 PM IST
SummaryThe company has struggled with growing its sales amid stagnant demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and last month issued a going-concern warning.
Troubled electric-vehicle startup Fisker has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a possible bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less