Electronics like mobiles, TVs, computers may cost less this festive season, suggests report3 min read 16 Jun 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Prices of electronic components and shipping costs have returned to pre-Covid levels, prompting consumer electronics companies to consider lowering prices to stimulate demand. The reduced cost pressures are expected to improve operating profit margins for these companies.
After reaching record highs in the past two years, the prices of electronic components used in televisions, mobile phones, appliances, and computers, as well as the shipping costs to factories, have returned to pre-Covid levels, reported Economic Times.
