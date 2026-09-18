Elevate Campuses IPO a pivotal moment for student housing segment: CEO Jayakumar

Bengaluru: Hillhouse Investment-backed Elevate Campuses Ltd, a student accommodation and K-12 platform, will hit the primary market with its ₹2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO) on 23 September, marking the first-ever public listing in this emerging and fragmented real estate asset class in India.
“The IPO is a pivotal moment for the sector because this unique, resilient asset class is now being priced in Indian public markets," Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Elevate Campuses, told Mint in an interview.