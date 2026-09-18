Elevate Campuses IPO a pivotal moment for student housing segment: CEO Jayakumar

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read18 Sep 2026, 04:57 PM IST
logo
Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO of Elevate Campuses.
Summary
Elevate Campuses' three-day IPO, which will open on 23 September, comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component

Bengaluru: Hillhouse Investment-backed Elevate Campuses Ltd, a student accommodation and K-12 platform, will hit the primary market with its 2,100-crore initial public offering (IPO) on 23 September, marking the first-ever public listing in this emerging and fragmented real estate asset class in India.

“The IPO is a pivotal moment for the sector because this unique, resilient asset class is now being priced in Indian public markets," Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Elevate Campuses, told Mint in an interview.

“It acts like 'REIT Plus' with predictable annuity income and solid growth. Overseas, this is an established asset class with companies such as American Campus Communities, Harrison Street, Greystar in the US, and Unite Students on the London Stock Exchange,” Jayakumar added.

Also Read | Stoicap Ventures plans ₹750 cr education infrastructure fund

The three-day public issue will close on 25 September. The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The IPO proceeds will be used to acquire a portfolio of domestic school assets from promoter affiliates to bring them under the Elevate umbrella, repay debt and meet general corporate requirements.

"Elevate will be India's first institutionalized, listed player in this space,” Jayakumar said.

Elevate Campuses owns, operates and manages on-campus student accommodation across higher education institutes and owns K-12 assets across cities. The business operates under the “Good Host Spaces” and “ScholarZ” brands for student accommodation and manages K-12 assets under long-term lease arrangements with K-12 operators.

The timing of Elevate Campuses' IPO couldn't be better. The recent collapse of a paying-guest (PG) building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan laid bare the urgency of creating organized student housing across the country.

Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Anarock Capital says unlike India, student housing is an established alternative asset class in more mature economic globally.

Also Read | HealthKart to kickstart prep for $300-400 million IPO

“Just like Reits opened up a new real estate segment in the country, Elevate's IPO is likely to do the same for the student housing space. There is a huge opportunity to scale given that it is still a largely fragmented sector. With an institutional investor such as Hillhouse leading it, if the IPO does well, there will be more firms encouraged to go public,” Agarwal added.

As a nuanced and vital sub-segment within broader shared living or co-living, student housing is meant to offer managed or purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) for higher-education students.

The country has about 43.3 million students enrolled in around 58,600 higher-education institutions. However, professionally managed student accommodation serves less than 0.5% of total enrolments, compared with 13-15% in the US and 17-19% in the UK.

The higher-education sector in India is emerging as one of the world's largest institutional real estate opportunities, said a February report from Anarock Capital. Nearly 30,000 acres of new campus land and about 2.7 billion sq. ft of academic infrastructure are set to be developed to meet surging student demand. This massive expansion underscores the urgent need for student housing at scale.

Also Read | PhysicsWallah reins in K-12 ambitions as profitability takes priority

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.