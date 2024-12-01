Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk’s obesity moat just got stronger

In the obesity category, though, it seems the first movers are likely to remain the leaders. There are dozens of companies—ranging from big pharma players, including Amgen, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, to smaller biotech firms such as Viking Therapeutics and Structure Therapeutics—working on drugs that could eventually grab a piece of this market, expected to become the greatest pharmaceutical bonanza of all time. While competitors have promising approaches that could offer patients different treatment modalities, none have shown the potential to truly dethrone the current leaders.