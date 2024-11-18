Eli Lilly and Novo want to shake off Ozempic copycats. Are they ready to meet demand?
David Wainer , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 02:54 PM IST
SummaryThe makers of Ozempic and Zepbound are fighting to stop compounded copies of their drugs. But it’s unclear whether they can ramp up production enough.
Pharmaceutical companies are typically rewarded for their innovation with years of market exclusivity before cheaper generics enter the scene. But for diabetes and obesity drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound, known as GLP-1s, cheaper copycats emerged almost immediately.
