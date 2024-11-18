The FDA is clearly concerned, too, and it wants to curb mass compounding. But it can’t act without officially declaring the shortages over, something it is now trying to do with Lilly’s tirzepatide. The problem is that what constitutes an end to the shortage remains murky. In making its decision, the FDA relies on information provided by the manufacturers. In October, the FDA announced that Lilly had finally produced enough tirzepatide to meet soaring demand. But compounders have disputed whether the shortage is over, and the FDA’s own drug-shortage website acknowledges that even when a drug is technically available, patients may still face delays due to factors like supply-chain logistics and retailer practices.