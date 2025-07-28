Elon Musk and Tesla’s $30 trillion AI supersonic tsunami
Musk made a virtual appearance at the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley 2025 “Takeover” party in San Mateo, California. He talked a lot about the potential for artificial intelligence.
Tesla shareholders are used to volatility. Shares dipped 8% on Thursday after Tesla reported second-quarter earnings. Shares bounced about 4% on Friday. Coming into the week of trading, Tesla stock was down 22% year to date and up about 44% over the past 12 months.