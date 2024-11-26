Elon Musk buying MSNBC? A difficult feat, because it isn’t for sale
Isabella Simonetti , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 26 Nov 2024, 09:20 AM IST
SummaryOwner Comcast considers the cable news channel to be crucial to a new spinoff venture.
Can Elon Musk make a run at acquiring MSNBC? It would be a steep climb. One big reason: it isn’t for sale.
