Elon Musk buying MSNBC? A difficult feat, because it isn’t for sale

MSNBC, which is known for personalities such as Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, is adjusting to a second Trump administration. Last week, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the co-hosts of “Morning Joe," shared with viewers that they had met with President-elect Donald Trump as part of an effort to “do something different," after months of coverage characterizing Trump as a threat to democracy. The move was met with significant backlash from both sides of the aisle.