Elon Musk fights for free speech in Brazil

Take the decision to let President Luiz Inacio “Lula" da Silva off the hook for corruption. His Workers’ Party was at the center of the largest bribery scandal in the history of Latin America—for which there is a ton of competition. It took place during Mr. da Silva’s first two terms as president (2003-10) and Workers’ Party President Dilma Rouseff’s 5½ years in office (2011-16.)