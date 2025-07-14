Elon Musk floats a new source of funding for xAI: Tesla
Summary
The billionaire entrepreneur said Tesla shareholders would vote on investing in xAI as he seeks to tap his own companies to help fund his artificial-intelligence startup.
Elon Musk said Tesla shareholders would vote on investing in xAI, the latest move by the billionaire entrepreneur to tap his own companies to help fund his artificial-intelligence startup.
