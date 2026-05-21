Elon Musk hiring engineers for SpaceXAI, says no prior AI experience needed: ‘Smart humans figure it out fast’

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is on a fresh hiring spree for its AI-focused division, with the billionaire entrepreneur publicly calling for “world-class engineers/physicists” to join what he referred to as “SpaceXAI”, even if applicants have no prior experience in AI.

In a post on X today, Musk said the company is looking for “smart humans” who can “figure it out fast,” and asked interested candidates to email with about three bullet points showcasing “evidence of exceptional ability.” The unconventional hiring pitch quickly went viral across the tech and engineering communities, especially because it appeared to prioritise raw technical aptitude over formal AI credentials, according to a report by Business Upturn.

The hiring push comes as SpaceX ramps up AI integration across its rocket systems, spacecraft operations and satellite internet business Starlink.

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According to Crypto Briefing, the company has been building dedicated AI software engineering teams focused on large-scale data problems linked to launch vehicles and space systems.

While the phrase “SpaceXAI” has not yet appeared as an official standalone division on the company’s careers portal, reports suggest the hiring effort is closely tied to Musk’s broader artificial intelligence ambitions spanning xAI, Tesla, and X. Crypto Briefing reported that the billionaire has increasingly been attempting to integrate AI capabilities across multiple businesses under his ecosystem.

SpaceX’s official careers page currently lists hundreds of technical openings across software, avionics, propulsion and satellite systems.

Elon Musk’s unconventional hiring philosophy In earlier years, Musk had publicly said that the rocket company used “basically no AI.” However, Business Insider recently reported that the rise of gen-AI systems, autonomous software tools and simulation-based engineering has pushed most major aerospace firms, including SpaceX, toward deeper AI adoption. Business Insider also reported that SpaceX has been building internal AI-focused engineering teams tied to launch systems and satellite infrastructure.

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The latest hiring call reflects that philosophy. According to Business Upturn, applicants are not being asked for lengthy resumes or standard application forms. Instead, Musk requested concise bullet points highlighting significant achievements, inventions, systems built or difficult technical problems solved.

The approach mirrors earlier hiring practices at both SpaceX and Tesla, where engineering candidates were often evaluated on hands-on capability and speed of learning rather than domain-specific experience alone.

The AI hiring expansion also marks a notable shift for SpaceX. In earlier years, Musk had publicly said that the rocket company used “basically no AI.” However, Business Insider recently reported that the rapid rise of generative AI systems and autonomous software tools has pushed most major aerospace firms toward deeper AI adoption. It reported that aerospace companies are increasingly adopting AI for autonomous operations, predictive maintenance and large-scale simulation systems, areas where SpaceX is also expanding its hiring.

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