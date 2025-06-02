Humans can launch missions to Mars every two years when planetary orbits align. The next window comes in late 2026. Musk wants to hit that window—sending something to Mars in a matter of months. To reach that goal, SpaceX has to perfect catching the top and lower half of the Starship rockets, improve the rocket engines and heat shield, and pioneer in-orbit refueling of a rocket ship. (Musk said in-orbit refueling testing can start in 2026.)