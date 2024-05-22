Elon Musk lauds SpaceX team as Starlink crosses 30 lakh users in 99 nations —all about Tesla CEO's Asia expansion plans
Elon Musk congratulates the SpaceX team on reaching three million Starlink users across 99 countries. The tech billionaire aims to expand reliable internet services globally with the launch in some Asian nations soon.
SpaceX on Tuesday revealed that its Starlink satellite internet service now has more than three million customers in 99 countries. Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and Tesla chief, congratulated the SpaceX team on the outstanding achievement.