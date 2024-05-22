SpaceX on Tuesday revealed that its Starlink satellite internet service now has more than three million customers in 99 countries. Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and Tesla chief, congratulated the SpaceX team on the outstanding achievement.

He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he stated, “Congratulations to the @SpaceX team on passing 3 million customers in 99 countries!" He added, “And thanks to you for buying @Starlink!" Tesla's official handle stated, “Congratulations SpaceX and Starlink! Much thanks for offering the most reliable internet to the people in remote areas."

Starlink refers to internet network services provided by American aerospace company SpaceX, which covers over 99 countries worldwide. SpaceX first launched the Starlink satellite in 2019.

With continuous efforts to expand Starlink and lead mobile broadband services globally, the tech billionaire visited Indonesia on May 19 to launch the Starlink satellite internet service in the island nation. This recent visit to Indonesia came days after his surprise visit to China, which could possibly be followed by a trip to India's neighbour, Sri Lanka.

Tesla CEO was spotted discussing opportunities for Starlink services with Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali.

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Media Division, in a post on X, said, “During the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Indonesia, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with @elonmusk to discuss the implementation of @Starlink in Sri Lanka."

A month ago, the SpaceX founder was scheduled to visit India and make big announcements during his trip. However, the tour was cancelled due to the Tesla CEO's “heavy obligations". However, Elon Musk said that he plans to visit India later this year. The big revelations were supposed to be about the $2-3 billion electric vehicle factory in India and some developments related to Starlink.

