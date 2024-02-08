Elon Musk opens new front in Disney fight

On Tuesday, Carano alleged in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully terminated from “The Mandalorian" over her social-media posts and the ensuing backlash. Carano shared an Instagram story in 2021 that said, “most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."