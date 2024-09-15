Elon Musk’s new hire has an impossible job

In 2022, Zepeda was deciding which performer to hire to perform during a Hyundai dealer meeting in Las Vegas. She asked colleagues to help her decide between artists such as Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani and The Weeknd in an effort to make them a part of the decision-making process, according to a person close to the company. Zepeda also made sure that junior members of her team were able to spend time in the VIP area to take pictures with Stefani—the team’s choice in the end.