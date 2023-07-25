Elon Musk’s Pivot to X Draws Strong Opinions Across Twitter
Summary
- Latest move by owner to remake platform elicits excitement and dismay from users, shrugs from advertisers
Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X elicited excitement, exasperation and effrontery from users as they adjusted to the billionaire’s latest change in remaking the social-media platform he acquired last year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
×