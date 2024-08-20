Musk’s Twitter takeover is the worst buyout for banks since the financial crisis
Alexander Saeedy , Dana Mattioli , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Aug 2024, 04:55 PM IST
SummaryLoans of around $13 billion have remained “hung” for nearly two years, bringing in interest payments but weighing on banks’ balance sheets.
The $13 billion that Elon Musk borrowed to buy Twitter has turned into the worst merger-finance deal for banks since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
