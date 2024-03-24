Elon Musk’s X Needs Creators, but They Don’t Need X
Alexa Corse ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 24 Mar 2024, 04:01 PM IST
SummaryDespite the platform’s push, many creators say X is still a long way from becoming a major source of revenue for them.
Two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the billionaire hopped on a video call with a handful of creators, seeking advice about how to make his platform better for them and asking how YouTube attracts creators.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less