Elon Musk’s xAI goes after OpenAI
Summary
- The fight is turning nasty
An underappreciated force behind great technological change is intense—and petty—rivalry. In the “war of the currents" in the late 19th century, Thomas Edison electrocuted stray animals to discredit Nikola Tesla. A century later Steve Jobs traded insults with Bill Gates during a battle between Apple and Microsoft. Even “Silicon Valley," a satirical HBO series, starts with a feud—and the priceless quip: “These are billionaires, Richard. Humiliating each other is worth more to them than we will make in a lifetime."