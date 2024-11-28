Elon Musk’s xAI goes after OpenAI

xAI is desperate to catch up. In September it fired up the world’s biggest supercomputer in Memphis, built in record time with 100,000 of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), at an estimated cost of $4.5bn. Mr Musk promised to double the size within a few months. xAI is raising money hand over fist: $5bn in its current round, according to the Wall Street Journal, on top of $6bn in May (OpenAI has raised $6.6bn this year). The cash and computing power will help train the third generation of Grok, which Mr Musk, with his usual rambunctiousness, has promised will be “the world’s most powerful AI by every metric". Time is of the essence: as ChatGPT showed, the first model to display a superior level of intelligence can leave the rest in the dust.