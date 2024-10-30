Elon Musk’s xAI in talks to raise funding valuing it at $40 billion

Silicon Valley’s biggest AI startups are raising cash at breakneck speed to fund the intensive computing power needed to develop and run their technology. Earlier this month, OpenAI raised $6.6 billion at a $157 billion valuation in what was one of the largest private funding rounds in U.S. history. Perplexity, an AI search startup, is in talks to raise new funding that would more than double its valuation to $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal recently reported.