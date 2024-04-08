X, formerly known as Twitter, initially complied with the order, which comes as part of a broader clampdown by Brazil on social-media accounts that are deemed to be propagating hate speech and false information. But Musk, who has owned the platform since 2022, said in a series of posts over the weekend that all these accounts would be reinstated.

“We are lifting all restrictions," Musk wrote on Saturday night. “As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit."

Then on Sunday, Musk wrote that X would soon publish details of the order, which he said was given by top Justice Alexandre de Moraes. “This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached," Musk wrote.

X declined to comment on whether the said accounts had already been unblocked. Brazil’s Supreme Court didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Musk, who has called himself a free-speech absolutist, dismantled much of Twitter’s infrastructure around content moderation in the weeks after he took over the company in October 2022.

He also said X generally should intervene only to comply with local laws. “We can’t go beyond the laws of a country," Musk said last year of his content-moderation approach in a BBC interview. “If we have a choice of either our people go to prison or we comply with the laws, we will comply with the laws."

Musk’s decision to defy the Brazilian court order was met with both delight and anger by politicians, lawyers and other public figures in Brazil over the weekend. “Musk had more courage than Brazil’s own senators in standing up for democracy," wrote conservative Brazilian congressman Carlos Jordy on X, while congressman Nikolas Ferreira praised Musk as “unstoppable."

Meanwhile, Gleisi Hoffmann, head of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s leftist Workers’ Party, accused Musk of “inflaming the far-right" in Brazil. “The unwanted and abusive comments by the billionaire American Elon Musk…are an attack on Brazilian sovereignty," she wrote on X on Sunday.

De Moraes, who is heading an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro over allegations he was planning a military takeover of the country before losing the 2022 presidential elections, has led many efforts to clamp down on disinformation, arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Brazil’s fragile democracy. Bolsonaro has denied the existence of a coup attempt.

In his other role as temporary head of the country’s electoral court, de Moraes also led a trial last year that resulted in Bolsonaro’s ban from political office until 2030, further sparking the ire of many conservatives.

De Moraes has also threatened other social-media platforms with bans and fines over recent years, including Facebook and the messaging platform Telegram, with Brazil’s leftist government recently saying that it wants to turn the country into a global role model on how to combat misinformation.

“Brazil is a natural leader on this issue," João Brant, the government’s secretary for digital policies, said in an interview last year, describing the country as the perfect “laboratory" to test out policies to deal with misinformation that could be helpful elsewhere.

Musk has found himself knee-deep in Brazilian politics before. Toward the end of Bolsonaro’s term in office in May 2022, when the conservative was already under investigation by the court for spreading misinformation, Musk visited Brazil to announce a plan to install tens of thousands of satellites over the Amazon rainforest.

Bolsonaro called Musk a “legend of freedom," saying their meeting was “the beginning of a love affair."

Since then, many supporters of Bolsonaro and conservative politicians have called on Musk to help him ward off efforts by the Supreme Court to control social media.

As the head of Tesla, rocket maker SpaceX and owner of X, Musk is frequently at the center of political influences, global agendas and corporate risks, from the use of SpaceX’s satellite internet system in the war in Ukraine to bad actors spreading false or misleading information on X ahead of elections.

Last May, Twitter, as X was then known, restricted access to some content in Turkey on the eve of the country’s national elections.

Alexa Corse contributed to this article.