Business News/ Companies / Elon Musk Withdraws Suit Against OpenAI, Sam Altman

Elon Musk Withdraws Suit Against OpenAI, Sam Altman

Ben Glickman , The Wall Street Journal

Elon Musk on Tuesday filed to withdraw a suit against OpenAI and its Chief Executive Sam Altman which had challenged the ChatGPT owner’s relationship with Microsoft.

A lawyer representing Musk on Tuesday filed a request for dismissal of the lawsuit in a California court without prejudice, according to court documents. Cases dismissed without prejudice can be re-filed at a later date.

Musk’s suit had alleged breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty against OpenAI and its two co-founders, Altman and Greg Brockman.

Musk, who helped found the company in 2015, claimed that the company’s close relationship with Microsoft goes against its original mission of delivering public, open-source artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

