Elon Musk's $56 bn pay: If Tesla chief was an Indian firm, he’d have been bigger than Tata Motors, SBI & TCS in revenue
Tesla board approves Musk's $56 billion pay package.
Tesla CEO's annual pay beats the revenues of SBI, TCS and Tata Motors.
Tesla investors have supported Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s historic $56 billion pay package. If the tech billionaire was an Indian company, he would have been ranked the fifth largest on the list of major corporations in India by revenue.
On Thursday, the electric vehicle manufacturer’s board approved Musk’s $56 billion pay package, supporting his leadership and incentivising his focus on the auto giant. The decision has put Elon Musk's salary higher than the revenue of Bharat Petroleum (BP), the fifth-largest company in India.