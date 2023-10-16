Qatar Airways has signed an agreement with SpaceX to make Starlink WiFi available to every passenger in the sky at no cost; with speeds up to 350 Mbps, as per reports. The deal positions Qatar Airways as the biggest airline partner to Elon Musk's Starlink. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agreement not only eliminates the cost for passengers but also pledges a substantial increase in download speeds. The current best Super WiFi service on QR provides speeds of 10 Mbps, but with this partnership, passengers can expect true broadband rates of 350 Mbps per person or device.

Qatar Airways assures that once the service is activated, passengers will experience ultra-fast WiFi speeds of up to 350 Megabits per second. This enhanced connectivity will facilitate activities such as gaming, VPN access, sports streaming, and more for a seamless in-flight experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

