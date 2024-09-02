Emami Ltd eyes more acquisitions, increases stake in The Man Company to 100%

Following investments in new-age startups, the company that sells several mass-market brands such as Navratna, Zandu, Kesh King and Dermicool has been actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions in recent years. These investments have enabled it to capitalize on online opportunities.

Suneera Tandon
Published2 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd

New Delhi: Emami Ltd is open to more acquisitions across traditional businesses and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, said a top executive at the Kolkata-based consumer goods maker, after the firm completed the purchase of a male grooming company.

In the past few years, the company has picked up stakes in brands spanning male grooming, mass market personal care, packaged drinks, pet care and healthcare firms.

In a filing to the exchanges on Sunday, the company said it increased its shareholding in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, which operates The Man Company, to 100% by acquiring the balance 49.60% stake for 177.63 crore. It first bought a stake in the Gurugram-based company in 2017. In FY24, Helios posted a turnover of 183 crore.

Also Read: The Man Company acquisition: Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake, gaining 100% ownership of Helios Lifestyle

“We are open for all kinds of opportunities, be it small, medium size or large,” said Harsha V. Agarwal, vice-chairman and managing director, Emami Ltd.

The Man Company may touch 500 crore in revenue in 3 years

The Man Company, which sells perfumes, body washes, face masks, and hair-removal creams, could touch 500 crore in revenue in the next three years, with plans to double the business in the mid-term, he said in a virtual interview with Mint. The Man Company exited fiscal 2024 with a revenue of 180 crore. 

Meanwhile, Emami's largest brand Zandu (balm) could touch 1,000 crore in annual sales in the next one or two years, from 800 crore in FY24.

Following investments in new-age startups, the company that sells several mass-market brands such as Navratna, Zandu, Kesh King and Dermicool has been actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions in recent years. These investments have enabled the company to capitalize on online opportunities, incubate new growth engines, and tap into emerging consumer segments.

In 2022, the company picked up a minority stake in Tru Native F&B that markets nutrition products under the TruNativ brand. It also acquired a 30% stake in pet-care startup Cannis Lupus Services India in the same year.

The company is scouting for investments in new-age categories where it does not already have a presence, said Agarwal.

Also Read: Emami Group shows a 2,000 crore appetite for its food business

New-age companies aside, the company also acquired Dermicool talc from Reckitt in March 2022 for 432 crore. Last September, it announced its foray into the juice category by acquiring a 26% intake in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt Ltd that markets beverage products under the brand AloFrut.

“One objective is to scale portfolios, that is, wherever we are invested. Growing them will be one of the tasks. Apart from that, we are looking for more investment opportunities. Ultimately, getting the right category, company and then getting it at the right price—all have to work together,” he said. “We are evaluating one or two of them, depending on how we like it and if we get it at the right price. This could be both direct-to-consumer and heritage brands,” he said.

In FY24, Emami Ltd's revenue from operations rose 5% to 3,578 crore. The company’s reserves and surplus stood at 2,402.94 for the 12 months ended 31 March 2024. “Financially a very, very strong company—we have no debt, we have cash in hand.  It (acquisitions) depends on the right opportunity," he added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesEmami Ltd eyes more acquisitions, increases stake in The Man Company to 100%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue