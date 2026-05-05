Emcure doubling down on biosimilars pipeline: MD Satish Mehta

Jessica Jani
3 min read5 May 2026, 08:34 PM IST
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Emcure also plans to launch generic semaglutide in several markets where the patent is expiring this year, likely in the second wave of launches.
Summary
Emcure currently has six biosimilars in the market, launched through its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. While it has developed these in-house so far, the drugmaker will also scout for partners with products not in their pipeline, for commercialisation in India as well as emerging markets.

Mumbai: Emcure Pharmaceuticals plans to expand its biosimilars pipeline to ride a slew of patent expiries as well as favourable tailwinds on global demand, the company’s top executive told Mint in an interview.

“We have identified biosimilars as a growth driver. In the next three to five years, a lot of our R&D spend as well as portfolio contribution would be skewed towards biosimilars as well as some of the larger peptides and the ADC (antibody drug conjugates) program,” managing director and chief executive Satish Mehta said.

Pune-headquartered Emcure is largely a generics drug manufacturer, but is ramping up focus on specialty products like complex injectables, biologics and antibody drug conjugates. The company does not give a product-wise revenue split.

Also Read | Emcure betting on innovator edge in crowded weight-loss drug market

The company currently has six biosimilars in the market, launched through its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. So far, Emcure has developed these in-house. However, Samit Mehta, the company’s executive director of operations, said the company will now scout for partners for products that are not in its pipeline, for commercialisation in India as well as emerging markets.

Biosimilars are biological drugs that are nearly identical to the innovator drug but not exact copies, unlike generics.

While the development and regulatory pathways for biosimilars has been far more complex than for generics, recent tailwinds like the US FDA’s proposed easing of guidelines for approval, as well as several key biologics losing exclusivity in the next five years, have prompted Indian companies to increase focus on the segment, including Emcure, Zydus Lifesciences and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“We have been in this business for more than 15 years and we have launched products that are doing exceedingly well. We have our technical competence and the right people working with us, so it’s a question of doubling down on biosimilars going forward, which we intend on doing,” Satish Mehta told Mint after the company reported its financial results for Q4FY26 and for the full-year FY26 on Tuesday.

Strong growth

In the fiscal year, Emcure grew its revenue from operations 16.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 9,204 crore, even as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 21.8% to 1,789 crore. Ebitda margin for the year was 19.4%, while reported profit after tax was up 33.1% at 941 crore.

Q4 revenues were up 16.7% y-o-y at 2,470 crore, and net profit, at 244 crore, was up 23.6%.

Emcure’s domestic business sales were up 10.0% y-o-y to 4,027 crore, while its international business grew 22.2% to 5,177 crore.

Also Read | Overseas bound: Indian drugmakers shop abroad as they move away from generics

The domestic business accounted for 44% of its total revenue. Emerging markets and Europe accounted for 20% each, and Canada made up the remaining 16%. The domestic market is the key focus area for the company, and is expected to expand going forward, said Mehta.

In November, Emcure inked an exclusive distribution partnership with innovator Novo Nordisk for its weight loss drug semaglutide, which it launched under brand name Poviztra. Novo sells semaglutide under brand names Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus.

After the patented drug lost exclusivity this March, Emcure, following its partner, slashed prices by 47% to stay competitive with Indian peers launching generic copies of the drug. Novo's semaglutide is a biological molecule—97% similar to natural body chemicals and enzymes— while generics are synthetic versions of the original semaglutide.

Also Read | IKS Health eyes US rural healthcare leadership with TruBridge acquisition

Poviztra is priced at 3,999 per month for the starting dose of 0.25mg, down from 8,790 before the patent expiry. This brings it at par with generic versions of companies like Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma, which are priced at 3,000- 4,000 per month for pen device starting doses.

“Now with this price point, it’s a really sweet spot for an innovative product vis-à-vis where some of the generics are,” said Samit Mehta. “And we have over 1,000 people promoting this product across specialties…given how the market will grow, we believe that this brand should be at the forefront, and should emerge as one of our lead brands over the next 12-18 months,” he said.

Emcure also plans to launch generic semaglutide in several markets where the patent is expiring this year, likely in the second wave of launches.

About the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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