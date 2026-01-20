Emergent raises $70 million as investors double down on vibe coding boom
Summary
Investors remain upbeat on vibe coding for the speed and flexibility it offers developers, underscoring a broader shift in which building successful companies may no longer hinge on founders with deep technical expertise.
Emergent has raised $70 million in a fresh round of funding led by Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as the San Francisco-headquartered vibe coding startup looks to bolster its engineering team and expand into the enterprise market.
