Emergent raises $70 million as investors double down on vibe coding boom

Emergent has raised $70 million in a fresh round of funding led by Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as the San Francisco-headquartered vibe coding startup looks to bolster its engineering team and expand into the enterprise market.

Other investors such as Prosus, Lightspeed, Together, and Y Combinator also participated in the investment round. With the infusion of fresh capital, the startup's overall funding stands at $100 million. Emergent's fundraise comes just four months after its $23 million Series A round led by Lightspeed.

“A lot of the money we’ve raised in this round will be going towards building out our research and go-to-market teams, both in the US and India," Emergent co-founder and chief executive Mukund Jha said in an interview with Mint. “A lot of the other investment will be going into our product like fine-tuning and building our own models for specialised use-cases."

Also Read | Xponentia-backed Medsource Ozone hires EY to explore funding options

Emergent’s fundraise comes at a time when many peers in the vibe coding space have been raising money aggressively. In India, startups raised smaller cheques, like Rocket’s $15 million round co-led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, Composio’s $25 million Series A led by Lightspeed with participation from Elevation Capital and Together Fund.

In the US, round sizes have been significantly larger with high valuations on account of the scale these companies have reached.

Lovable raised a $330 million round from CapitalG and Menlo Ventures' Anthology fund. Replit, on the other hand, is in the process of raising $400 million, which could value the company at $9 billion, Bloomberg reported. Cursor raised a massive $2.3 billion funding round that valued the company at $29.3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Investors remain bullish on the vibe-coding industry, particularly for the speed and agility it offers software developers. Fundamentally, it signals a shift that great companies will perhaps no longer require founders with sharp technical skills.

Vibe coding is a new software development style, primarily driven by artificial intelligence. Instead of writing code in languages like C++, Python or JavaScript, users can describe what they're looking to build, typically to a large language model, which then generates the source code for the required product based on the prompt.

Also Read | Vibe coding marks the rise of intuition-driven software development

Funding focus

One of the focus areas for Emergent with the new funding round is building out its engineering team, which currently consists of 14 people. “We want to triple that number as soon as possible," said Jha.

The company will also be hiring people across its branding and marketing teams, as well as project managers and analysts to track user behaviour and where they spend their time on Emergent’s platform.

Additionally, while not the main focus, acquisitions is something that Jha said he’s keeping an eye on. “We’re not going to keep a specific allocation for acquisition. But they’re likely to be so that we can get an edge either on the talent side or in the product space."

Enterprise business

Emergent’s focus has traditionally been on prosumers and small and medium businesses, something that it doesn’t see changing as a focus anytime soon.

Still, the company is beginning to prep for an entry into the enterprise space. “We’re getting ready for the enterprise motion and will start sometime this year."

Also Read | Amagi trims IPO size to widen investor base as profitability kicks in

Prosumers are users who sit between everyday consumers and professionals, often subscribing to services or software to earn income or work more efficiently.

To be sure, enterprise sales is a very different strategy, one that requires patience on account of sales cycles being stretched over several months. The other aspect is on security and compliance, especially around data. “Now, the product has matured, we’ve worked with a lot of the feedback we’ve received. We’re now confident we’re at a point where enterprise is something we can look at," said Jha, adding that it's a natural expansion of the current business. “Enterprise use cases are very similar. Our systems are built such that you can build any software you want, so enterprise versus SMB (small and medium business) roadmaps don’t diverge much."