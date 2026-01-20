Emergent raises $70 million as investors double down on vibe coding boom

To be sure, enterprise sales is a very different strategy, one that requires patience on account of sales cycles being stretched over several months. The other aspect is on security and compliance, especially around data. “Now, the product has matured, we’ve worked with a lot of the feedback we’ve received. We’re now confident we’re at a point where enterprise is something we can look at," said Jha, adding that it's a natural expansion of the current business. “Enterprise use cases are very similar. Our systems are built such that you can build any software you want, so enterprise versus SMB (small and medium business) roadmaps don’t diverge much."