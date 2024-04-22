Enam's Bhansalis, others to buy 40% stake in WeWork India for ₹1,200 crore
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Group will buy out American WeWork Inc’s entire 27% stake in WeWork India for about ₹700 crore ($85 million). With this, WeWork Inc will exit its India business.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Enam Holdings promoters Akash Bhansali and his family members, along with their investor partners, will buy a 40% stake in leading co-working firm WeWork India for ₹1,200 crore in a secondary share sale, two people familiar with the development said.