End of an era: AM Naik steps down as L&T Group chairman after 20 years at helm
The octogenarian has handed over the reigns of the $23 billion conglomerate to S N Subrahmanyan, who is currently the CEO and managing director of the company.
AM Naik, who has been associated with construction major Larsen & Toubro for nearly six decades and has remained at its group chairman for the last 20 years, stepped down on September 30, marking the end of an era.
