Engine repairs set to speed up, says CFM3 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:11 AM IST
CFM, which supplies engines to Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Akasa, and Vistara, said it has started hiring people and expanding engine MRO facilities
PARIS : Availability of CFM International’s aircraft engines will increase by up to 30% next year, the company said, at a time low-fare airline Go First has filed for insolvency citing engine scarcity, and other Indian airlines struggle to add capacity due to supply chain issues.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×