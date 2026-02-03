Engineers India in talks to develop Guyana's first oil refinery, says CMD Vartika Shukla
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 03 Feb 2026, 02:37 pm IST
EIL is pursuing a project management role in Guyana's first oil refinery, crucial for India's energy strategy. As a significant oil importer, India seeks preferential rates and aims to strengthen ties with Guyana to ensure stable oil supply as demand grows.
New Delhi: Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is in talks with the government of Guyana to help build its first oil refinery, CMD Vartika Shukla said in an interview, a step that could deepen energy ties between India and the South American country.
