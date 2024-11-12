This US tech firm is now bigger than some Indian IT companies. Here's how

At the end of December last year, EPAM had 7,050 employees, or 13.3% of its 53,150 workforce, in India. Ukraine, home to 17% of its workforce, remains its largest, but the company’s workforce there has shrunk from 12,389 employees at the end of 2021 to 9,113. In Russia, where EPAM had nearly 9,000 employees two years ago, it has no business or employees there at present.