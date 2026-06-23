India among EQT Asia's strongest exit markets, says co-head Hari Gopalakrishnan

After closing the largest fund in the Asia-Pacific region at $15.6 billion in April, EQT believes India will remain one of the most important markets for the global private equity firm.
The investor has deployed about $7 billion in the country over the last three years and sees the underpenetrated buyout market, coupled with a growing number of family-owned businesses seeking succession solutions, driving the next wave of private investments.
In an exclusive interview with Mint, Hari Gopalakrishnan, co-head of private capital Asia at EQT, discussed what makes India an attractive destination for global investors, the firm’s long-term strategy on exits and deployment and the country's inbuilt hedge against geopolitical headwinds in a near-hour-long conversation.
Edited excerpts:
Public market valuations have seen some volatility recently. Are private markets reflecting a similar sentiment?
For us as private equity players, we have the luxury to ignore short-term market fluctuations. In fact, they create opportunities for us to focus on our longer-term convictions. Even with all the current topical issues, India is still forecast to be the fastest-growing large economy this year and for the next two years. With the geopolitical situation getting better and oil prices already falling, I feel that India will do better.