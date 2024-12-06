Companies
EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata
Summary
- The Swedish private equity firm has invested $6 billion over the last 18 months in India.
Global private equity firm EQT is looking to bring its private wealth business to Asia, particularly India in the near term, though there would be regulatory milestones it would need to clear, a senior official said.
