EQT keen to tap Indian wealthy: Jean Eric Salata

While speaking to the media in Mumbai on Thursday, Jean Eric Salata, chairman EQT Asia and head of private capital Asia, said that such products are becoming very popular and gaining traction amongst the wealthy in Asia, as well. “In India, I think it's still early from a regulatory standpoint. I don't know exactly where we are yet in India on this product, but I think also what we're seeing is that there are a lot more family offices here, domestic capital that's looking to invest. Some of it can invest offshore. Some of it also needs to be in the rupee set up, set up as a rupee fund with the local fund structure. And that's also something we've been looking at as well," he said.