Who is PN Vasudevan? What did he say about stepping down as Equitas Small Finance Bank CEO? Explained

Equitas Small Finance Bank said on Thursday that its longtime managing director and chief executive officer, PN Vasudevan, would step down, citing personal and social initiatives. The announcement sent the bank’s shares tumbling as much as 20% during the trading session.

Vasudevan’s proposed departure is not the first time he has sought to leave the bank. In 2022, he planned to step down to paursue philanthropic activities but withdrew his resignation after the board requested that he continue.

Who is PN Vasudevan? After nearly 40 years in the financial services industry, Vasudevan has expressed a desire to take a break, build a corpus for his trust and focus on a different segment of society.

He founded Equitas in 2007 as a microfinance company before obtaining a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India and converting the firm into Equitas Small Finance Bank in 2016.

Before starting Equitas Microfinance, he served as the Head of the Retail Assets Division at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

What did Vasudevan said in his resignation letter? In his resignation letter, Vasudevan said he wanted to remove an “overhang” on the bank’s stock stemming from perceived conflict-of-interest concerns involving his daughter, who co-promoted a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2023.

“In my investor meetings over the past 3 years, I have been repeatedly asked about the perceived conflict of interest. In reality there is no conflict of interest, since there is no transaction at all between our bank and the said NBFC…” he said.

Vasudevan said investors had expressed concerns that the issue was weighing on the bank’s share performance. He maintained that the arrangement had been disclosed to the bank’s board and the RBI and that there was no conflict of interest.

“Inspite of my explaining the above to investors, the perception of conflict continues to persist. I am told by investors that this ‘overhang’ is causing the stock to underperform, impacting value creation for both shareholders and employees,” he said.

“Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality. Under the circumstance, it is important that we remove the ‘overhang’ arising out of the perception issue,” he added.

"Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality," said Vasudevan .

Daughter founded Unico Housing Finance Vasudevan’s daughter, Varshini Vasudevan Pathangi, founded Unico Housing Finance, an unlisted NBFC, in 2023.

The relationship has drawn regulatory attention, according to media reports. Earlier this year, the RBI reportedly contacted Equitas Small Finance Bank’s board and senior management to understand the relationship between the lender and Unico.

Reports also suggested that the central bank had questioned board members about whether they were fully aware of the relationship when Vasudevan’s tenure as managing director was extended.

In August, Equitas said it had undertaken only one deposit transaction with Unico and that no other transactions had taken place up to that point.

Board seeks successor, asks CEO to continue The bank’s board said on Thursday that it had requested Vasudevan to remain in his position until a successor is identified.

Equitas has asked its nomination and remuneration committee to begin the search for a replacement, considering both internal and external candidates.

Bank reports record quarterly profit The leadership transition comes after Equitas Small Finance Bank reported strong business growth. Its total business crossed ₹1 trillion in the September quarter, while quarterly net profit reached a record ₹2.18 billion, or approximately $22.9 million, according to Vasudevan.