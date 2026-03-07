AI rocks the tech boat, but an island of calm is in sight

“Engineering, research and development (ER&D) firms are least likely to be impacted as these firms have lower coding-led revenue in their mix versus pure-play IT services,” said ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Seema Nayak and Aditi Patil, in a note dated 20 February. According to the analysts, these firms are harder to automate for four main reasons: they perform fewer repetitive tasks, their projects require deep mechanical expertise, every client's needs are unique, and the high-stakes nature of the work makes human oversight essential.