In the tempest of AI rocking the technology world, a niche segment may be emerging as an island of calm.
AI rocks the tech boat, but an island of calm is in sight
SummaryER&D firms that build complex hardware and the associated software may be less vulnerable to the AI apocalypse. The reason: Much of their work goes into creating physical products, with repetitive and software work contributing only a small part.
