Eruditus bets on B2B push in US, Europe as mature markets anchor B2B growth

The Singapore-based executive education platform, Eruditus, is focusing on expanding its business-to-business vertical in the US and Europe, according to company co-founder Chaitanya Kalipatnapu.
"The US and Europe are at a different phase. They're more in the nascent phase with room to grow," he said, in an interview with Mint.
Eruditus is the holding company under which Emeritus as a business conducts both B2C and B2B business for upskilling.
The push comes as artificial intelligence has become a growing focus for businesses. While deployments of the technology are swelling in India and abroad, companies are also working simultaneously to get their workers up to speed. So much so that several upskilling platforms have been focusing on adding AI-specific courses and faculty to keep up with demand.