Eruditus bets on B2B push in US, Europe as mature markets anchor B2B growth

The Singapore-based executive education platform, Eruditus, is focusing on expanding its business-to-business vertical in the US and Europe, according to company co-founder Chaitanya Kalipatnapu.
The Singapore-based executive education platform, Eruditus, is focusing on expanding its business-to-business vertical in the US and Europe, according to company co-founder Chaitanya Kalipatnapu.
"The US and Europe are at a different phase. They're more in the nascent phase with room to grow," he said, in an interview with Mint.
"The US and Europe are at a different phase. They're more in the nascent phase with room to grow," he said, in an interview with Mint.
Eruditus is the holding company under which Emeritus as a business conducts both B2C and B2B business for upskilling.
The push comes as artificial intelligence has become a growing focus for businesses. While deployments of the technology are swelling in India and abroad, companies are also working simultaneously to get their workers up to speed. So much so that several upskilling platforms have been focusing on adding AI-specific courses and faculty to keep up with demand.
With agentic AI coding evolving at a breakneck pace, companies like upGrad, Greater Learning, and Eruditus have begun tailoring their courses to attracttech
Kalipatnapu said that Eruditus' B2B vertical is expected to grow 35% year-on-year. “Given the space we operate in, we think that demand, whether it's individual learners or enterprises, will continue to grow because of how technology is changing. One of the largest tailwinds is that enterprises want to stay relevant.” In FY26, AI and leadership programmes within Emeritus' enterprise grew by 40%.
Enterprises' need to remain competitive in markets where AI is being deployed is also why the company sees this as an opportunity to disrupt the US and European markets with its courses.
- Eruditus sees US and Europe as its next big corporate opportunity.
- Demand for AI training has pushed course offerings up nearly fivefold.
- Corporate clients now want soft skills, not just technical training.
- India campus partnerships with foreign universities are fuelling consumer growth.
- The revenue split stays 60-40 consumer-led for at least 3 more years.
So much so that, globally, the Singapore-based company, which offered close to 20 AI courses two years ago, has now seen that number jump by 4-5 times. What's more, the company has seen a 35% jump in demand from its enterprise customers asking for AI-based courses. India leads the pack, followed by Thailand, the UK, and Singapore.
A growing share of these enrolments are coming from business functions that were traditionally not associated with tech.
Different geographies, different strategies
To be sure, even as the businesses in India, West Asia and Apac continue to grow steadily, the playbook the company has had to employ has been vastly different.
On whether the company is planning a public offering anytime soon, Kalipatnapu said that there were no such plans at least for the next 2-3 years. “Our investors are founder-friendly and are extremely long-term in terms of how they're thinking,” he said.
Back in 2024, company co-founder and chief executive Ashwin Damera had told Reuters that the company was planning to flip back to India from Singapore within the next two years. Yet, in 2026, the plan remains the same and Eruditus continues to evaluate a 18-24 month timeline for the flip.
In West Asia, for example, learning and development course-takers prefer an in-person learning environment and are inclined to move abroad for a semester at one of Eruditus' partner universities. “A blended nature of coursework is much more prominent in India,” said Kalipatnapu.
On the other hand, in the US and Europe, companies and learners are much more focused on skill sets that aren't necessarily purely technical, such as critical thinking, learning agility, and managing hybrid human-AI teams.
While the B2B vertical makes up a third of the company's revenue at the moment, the company expects that to change in a few years' time to a 50-50 split.
The India campus play
B2C currently accounts for roughly two-thirds of Eruditus's revenue, with B2B contributing the remaining third.
Kalipatnapu said the split is unlikely to reach parity in the near term. "Definitely, over the next three to four years, this might be more at a 60-40 kind of thing because we would see very strong growth with the B2C of the India campus business," he said, indicating that there's strong growth momentum from the university's business rather than any slowdown in enterprise.
The India campus business, which Eruditus operates as an operating partner to foreign universities establishing campuses in India under UGC's 2022 regulations, is central to that B2C growth thesis. The company has already signed up seven universities for the current academic year, including the University of Bristol and the University of Liverpool, and is in conversations with at least 10 more.
Currently, of the seven foreign universities that Eruditus has partnerships with, only the University of Liverpool has received a letter of approval from the ministry of education to commence operations in the country, so far.
The company expects to announce 2 to 3 new partnerships in the next few months.